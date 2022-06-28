Sydney fringe location offers more soul for Camperdown real estate sale

A fully-renovated office building in Sydney’s inner west has arrived to market, attracting both owner occupiers and commercial property investors.

Located at 28-32 Mallett Street in Camperdown, the 1,039 sqm building is being brought to market by Ray White Commercial agents Peter Vines and Michael Khouri, in conjunction with Karbon Property agents Tom Williams and Charles Bowmer, on behalf of real estate developer Addenbrooke.

According to Mr Vines, the circa $10m commercial property was purchased a while ago by owner-occupiers who moved to leasing and selling the building in the last year.

“The property is situated in the Sydney fringe’s most up and coming enviable locations,” Mr Vines said.

“Camperdown is Sydney’s premier educational and medical precinct with Sydney University and the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital located only moments away from the property. It is also home to some of Sydney’s leading creative names and tech entrepreneurs.”

“The commercial hub has expanded quickly due to its character-filled warehouse conversions into office buildings and its proximity to local employee talent living nearby who are sick of working in soulless skyscrapers in the CBD and looking for a more authentic location.”

Mr Williams said 28-32 Mallett Street had recently undergone a stylish and contemporary whole building refurbishment by a company fast being known for their tasteful works- Addenbrooke.

“The architecturally designed refurbishment combines warehouse character and state of the art finishes delivering a stylish HQ that will appeal to investors and occupiers alike,” he said.

“Features include polished concrete floors, exposed timber ceilings, large windows allowing for an abundance of natural light, brand new kitchenettes and bathroom amenities, off-street parking for four cars and a balcony on level one.”

Speaking with The Daily Telegraph, Mr Vines said there was a large degree of uncertainty in the commercial market in Camperdown over the last month or so – groups likely to buy a space for their business were becoming increasingly likely to do so.

Mr Vines also pointed to the neighbours of the property, the Camperdown hospital and the university, as proof that the property was attractive to potential commercial buyers.

