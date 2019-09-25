Sydney Fish Market funding triples to $750m

The revamped and relocated Sydney Fish Market has received another major funding injection, with the NSW Government tripling its original investment.

The government recently announced last week it would now pour $750 million into the project as the famous market is relocated from its long-time Pyrmont site to a new location at Blackwattle Bay – $500 million more than what was originally promised in 2016.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian and planning minister Rob Stokes announced the government had approved a $750 million total investment in the project, with worked expected to start in late 2020 and the new market to open in 2024.

But final plans for the two sites must first gain approval, with development applications soon to be placed on public exhibition – one for the demolition of the original site and one for the construction of the new fish market.

According to The Urban Developer, the original Pyrmont site is expected to be redeveloped into a mixed-use and residential development, but master planning for the site will only start once the Greater Sydney Commission’s Pyrmont Planning Review is completed and a public consultation process concludes.

Current designs for the new Fish Market, by Danish architects 3XN, along with BVN and Aspect Studios, include public promenades, a ferry wharf and more than 30,000sqm of new public open space across the precinct.

The market’s retail space will double to more than 12,000sqm under the new design.

Sydney Fish Market chief executive Greg Dyer says the Fish Market is a critical part of Sydney’s retail and tourism fabric.

“Sydney Fish Market is one of Sydney’s major attractions, with 20 per cent of all international tourists to Sydney visiting the market during their stay,” he says.

Planning minister Rob Stokes adds: “Relocating the fish market to the head of Blackwattle Bay will improve pedestrian and cycling links and connect more of Glebe and Pyrmont to the water.”