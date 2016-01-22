A new direction for Sydney Fish Market site

The Sydney Fish Market is set to be redeveloped.

The NSW government has sought pitches from commercial property agents for the sale of the Sydney Fish Market site.

UrbanGrowth NSW is believed to have requested submissions from agents as it seeks to unlock more development at the $20 billion Bays Precinct in Sydney’s inner west.

The redevelopment of the fish market site — to be called the Bays Market District — will be aimed at turning the block into a world-class food market, with the winning party to also build apartments on the site.

A spokeswoman for UrbanGrowth confirmed it had spoken with agents but would not elaborate.

“UrbanGrowth is currently looking to engage with agents to advise on the Bays Market Precinct,” the spokeswoman said.

The campaign is expected to attract a bevy of top developers, with Grocon expected to make a bid, while Malaysian developer UEM Sunrise has said it is keen on UrbanGrowth’s sites.

Chief executive David Pitchford says the site will become a renowned shopping destination.

“We are converting that entire district into a market district which will also a really great area of Sydney for locals,” Pitchford says.

The operator of the markets, the Sydney Fish Market company, says the market site will be the “linchpin” to the overall transformation of the Bays precinct.

“We plan to continue to operate in Blackwattle Bay as the premier commercial market for the Australian seafood industry but also expand the fresh and prepared food on offer as well as the range of dining options,” the company says on its website.

Meanwhile, the government is taking offers for the development rights to transform the nearby White Bay Power Station into a 100,000sqm office park.

Lend Lease is said to have teamed up with internet giant Google for its bid and the government is favouring consortiums that will convert to the site into an area of innovation.

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property