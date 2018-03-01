Stunning ‘Wandin Valley’ winery on market again

The ‘Wandin Valley’ winery sold only two years ago.

Wandin Valley, the Hunter Valley winery named after a fictional village in the 1980s hit TV series A Country Practice, has been listed for sale.

It last sold for $7 million less than two years ago when bought by a director of one of China’s largest animation studios, Lap Tung Tsoi.

The 40ha Lovedale property was originally known as Millstone Vineyard, and was renamed Wandin Valley by the creator of the highly popular TV series A Country Practice, James Davern and his wife Philippa, following their purchase in 1990 for $900,000.

The Davern’s redeveloped the prop­erty into a winery, building the cricket ­pavilion-style main residence, manager’s ­cottage, modern cellar, function rooms for weddings, plus adding tourist ­accommodation.

It was sold in 2010 for $4.75 million to Mosman couple Katrina and Russell ­Leslie, who once worked as a Macquarie investment banker.

The estate’s wine history dates back to 1973 when potter-winemaker Peter ­Dobinson planted a vineyard, calling it Millstone.

“It is Australian country, blending with southern European architecture, nestled among 35-year-old vines and olive groves, creating an inspiring setting that ensures customer visitation,” Jurd’s listing agent Cain Beckett says.

Tsoi is a director in his family’s international animation and toy manufacturing empire Alpha Group, which was founded by his billionaire brother, Cai Dongqing, a co-producer of China’s all-time highest box office grossing movie The Mermaid.

Tsoi owns an $11.7 million mansion in Vaucluse.

This article from the Daily Telegraph first appeared as “For sale: Wandin Valley, with vines and olives, listed again”.