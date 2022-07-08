Stunning Surry Hills project captures dramatic inner city evolution

The NSW Architecture Awards have recognised Sydney-based architectural group SJB for their collaborative fourth project with Cornerstone Property Group.

SJB received nine awards afor their work at 52 Reservoir St, including the Sir Arthur G Stephenson award for commercial architecture, the Premier’s Prize and Lord Mayor’s Prize.

Occupying a small site, 52 Reservoir St is an eight-storey mixed-use building which includes a street level restaurant and bar area and boutique office spaces above.

Connected by a laneway which runs across Reservoir and Foster Street, the property caters to both the new occupants, adjoining neighbours and the broader local community.

The interior of the building includes column-free floor plans, expansive glazing, natural ventilation and daylight provided by the landscaped roof terrace which also includes views of the city.

According to SJB Director Adam Haddow, the site brings together imagination and history to create something completely new – where Sydney’s industrial past meets its future.

“We’re completely blown away and are incredibly grateful for the amazing recognition we received at the NSW Architecture Awards from our peers on the jury and the institute,” Mr Haddow said.

“Each project recognised comes with a highly skilled and innovative team of collaborators, we share these awards with them.”

“52 Reservoir St is the fourth project we’ve completed with Cornerstone Property Group and the quality of the building is a reflection of the trust and admiration we have for each other.”

Aesthetic design was a major factor in the project winning the awards, with the judging panel praising the choice of the glazed blue/green brick for the Reservoir St facade, in addition to the metalwork gates.

The communal space on the rooftop has 43 sqm of open terrace and 90 sqm of undercover terrace with a kitchen, BBQ, and refrigerators for entertaining guests

The property is connected to multiple forms of transport including Central Station, Light Rail, bus services and the currently under construction Metro Station – all within a 70-400 metre walk.

