Stunning Cape Wickham golf course for sale

Cape Wickham Links is for sale via expressions of interest.

Australia’s number three-ranked golf course, Cape Wickham, appears almost certain to end up in foreign hands, after it was officially put up for sale.

The picturesque links-style course at King Island, just north of Tasmania in Bass Strait, is on the market after its owner and developer, Duncan Andrews, announced his intention to exit the property just 18 months after he completed it.

Price expectations are reportedly upwards of $20 million for the course, which has 16 4.5-star accommodation rooms and costs visitors a minimum of $150 per 18-hole round.

Knight Frank’s Michael Hede is marketing the one-of-a-kind property and says almost all the enquiry thus far has originated from overseas.

“The interest has been quite stunning,” Hede says.

“We’ve had enquiries from New York, Wisconsin, Canada, South Africa, Dublin, Europe and China.”

Hede says it’s highly unlikely the course will find an Australian buyer prepared to match the foreign investors.

“I’d be surprised if there was enough courage in the Australian market for the acquisition of this,” he says.

Cape Wickham is ranked as the 24th best course in the world, and is behind only Royal Melbourne’s West course and Kingston Heath when it comes to Australian courses.

It sits on a 134ha parcel of land on the northernmost part of King Island and also has accommodation for staff, a computerised irrigation system and a maintenance compound.

The sale includes permits to expand the accommodation offering and build a permanent clubhouse.