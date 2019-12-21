Real commercial

Stockland spends $105m on Donnybrook residential land

News
Ben Wilmot | 21 DECEMBER 2019
Stockland plans to develop about 1500 new homes, as well as open spaces, a large recreation area and a future school on the new land parcel. Picture: AAP
The country’s largest residential property developer Stockland has unveiled the acquisition of an 89.5-hectare land parcel in the Donnybrook precinct in Melbourne’s north.

Stockland splashed out about $105 million for the site on the back of expectations that the housing market will surge in coming years, as demand picks up and supply remains constrained.

Stockland chief executive of communities, Andrew Whitson, says the acquisition extends the company’s long-term presence in the northern growth corridor of Melbourne, one of the fastest expanding in Australia.

The northern corridor is set to play a key role in Melbourne’s future economic and employment growth, and is expected to house more than 260,000 people over the next 30 years.

“The acquisition aligns with our strategy to restock our residential pipeline with new projects projected to achieve returns above our hurdle rates,” he says.

The land is in the approved Donnybrook Woodstock Precinct structure plan, 1km east of the train station and 30km from the Melbourne CBD.

Stockland plans to develop about 1500 new homes, as well as open spaces, a large recreation area and a future school on the new land parcel.

Stockland said at its annual meeting in October that housing shortages could emerge in every market in Australia as the property cycle accelerates.

Residential property companies have benefited from the Morrison government’s re-election and Stockland says that over the next 12 months prices will rise by 5-7% in Sydney and Melbourne and by 5% or more in Brisbane and Perth.

