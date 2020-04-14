Real commercial

Stay in one of Amsterdam’s historic bridge houses

Adrian Ballantyne | 14 APRIL 2020
The oldest converted bridge house in the SWEETS hotel offering, named AMSTELSCHUTSLUIS. It was build in 1673.
Travellers are forever searching for the latest unique experience as they roam the globe.

And it’s the canals of Amsterdam in which they’ll find a hotel stay unlike almost anything else in the world.

Almost 30 of the city’s bridge houses – traditional tiny accommodations originally used as working space for bridge keepers – have been or will be transformed into singular hotel rooms in which you can spend a night or two.

One of the SWEETS hotel rooms in Amsterdam.

The bridge houses are historic, with some dating back around 350 years.

Named SWEETS hotel, the 28 rooms are dotted across Amsterdam in bridge houses dating from 2009 all the way back to 1673.

Decommissioned after centralised bridge control rendered them obsolete in 2012, the standalone rooms have been revamped with new interiors that keep with the history of the original property.

Many of the original features remain inside.

The rooms feature stunning views over Amsterdam’s canals.

While the smallest of the SWEETS suites measures just 10.5 square metres, all are equipped to accommodate two people, with a shower, toilet and pantry.

Only two of the properties have a kitchen, but that is of little concern given their central locations. Guests also receive a Neighbourhood Guide on an electronic tablet in every bridge house, in which they’re encouraged to explore the neighbourhood and areas outside the city centre, stimulating local businesses in different parts of the city.

A room will cost you up to $266 per night.

While 21 bridge houses have currently been flipped into hotel rooms, a further seven are due to be completed by the end of 2021.

Keen to enjoy a unique European night once global travel bans are lifted? A bridge house room will cost you between $187 and $266 AUD per night, based on current exchange rates.

