Springbrook home business offers sparkling opportunity

A commercial property comprising a private dwelling and retail space currently operating as a popular gem shop is for sale in the Gold Coast Hinterland.

Purpose-built three years ago, the property at 6 Forestry Rd, Springbrook is a two-bedroom home where owners Raelene and Terry Akers lived and operated their business, Pure Vibrations, from a dedicated shop space at the front of the building.

Offers of more than $580,000 are sought for the property on a 607sq m block, while the existing retail business is not included in the sale.

Marketing agent Murray Duthie, of First National Real Estate Mudgeeraba, said it was well-suited to a lifestyle-oriented small business owner seeking an affordable entry to the commercial market.

“This is a unique opportunity to secure commercial-zoned land where you have a house as well as the business or retail space,” Mr Duthie said.

“I think it’s a perfect place for young people who may not have enough to buy an office space to be able to live and build their own business.

“The current owners are forward-thinking people who arranged the floorplan so that the shop area can be easily converted into extra home space, so you also have that flexibility if needed,” he said.

MORE NEWS

Locals lead pre-sales in Broadbeach’s tallest tower

‘Floating’ concrete home by the sea

The home has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, as well as a living space and kitchen plus laundry.

There’s an elevated rear deck and the property is located close to Springbrook National Park, offering an enviable green-change lifestyle surrounded by native mountain wildlife.

The current owners were relocating their business to a larger acreage property closeby.