Spring Hill retail hub rises from the ashes

An artist’s impression of the new Spring Market Place in Brisbane.

An inner-Brisbane shopping hub that went up in flames earlier this year will soon be reborn as a modern retail precinct.

An IGA supermarket and a cafe at The Boulevard Centre in Spring Hill were among the properties damaged when a fire took hold at the site in February.

But seven months later, agents are already seeking retailers interested in leasing space at the soon-to-be-revamped centre, to be named Spring Market Place.

Positioned opposite Art Series hotel The Johnson, the new community and lifestyle centre will feature the original IGA Supermarket and a large format Dominos pizza restaurant, however the remaining retail spaces are up for grabs.

Agents JPM Commercial say the owners are seeking food and liquor tenants, in particular, with spaces ranging from 40sqm to 187sqm.

The Myers Ellyett-designed centre also has 23 at-grade car parks.