Spike in Aussies looking for farms to live and run their own business

A tree-change can mean different things to different people. While some buyers seek out tranquil country parcels large enough to tinker with the idea of a hobby farm, others are keen to really get their hands dirty and purchase a property with built-in earning potential.

As a result, commercial real estate in the regions experienced a boom during the worst of Covid, as city slickers packed up and quite literally headed for the hills.

“If we look at what we’ve been seeing with inquiries over the last few years, last year we saw the highest level of inquiries for commercial farms on record.

“While this year it’s been lower, September was the strongest month for inquiries on

realcommercial.com.au for farms that we’ve seen all year,” said Anne Flaherty, economist at the REA Group.

“Victoria is seeing the biggest up-tick in demand in searches for farming property right now. We saw more searches to buy farms in Victoria than any other state.”

Ms Flaherty said whether it’s weekend hobbyists or full-time farmers, a range of buyers have been looking to cultivate their dream on the land.

“We definitely saw during the pandemic that people were looking for hobby farms and regional properties.

“But at the same time, we also saw there was strong demand for serious farming businesses to buy. So I’d say the rising interest we’re seeing in farming at the moment, is driven by both categories.”

She added that according to search term data on realcommercial, when potential purchasers selected the “commercial farming” category the most included keyword was “vineyard” followed by “winery” then “farm” as well as “macadamia” and “greenhouse”.

Despite that surge in demand for a slice of the countryside – and the subsequent soaring prices that followed – some farmland is still within reach of many buyers’ budgets.

For the price of a freestanding home in many city suburbs, buyers can invest in acreage which often comes with homes, equipment, crops and even animals all thrown in.

Wine, Barossa Valley

Price: More than $1.1 million

As the saying goes “it’s always wine o’clock somewhere”, but when you own a vineyard it’s always happy hour. This picture perfect winery in the coveted Barossa Valley, also known as Tweedies Gully Vineyard, is a 21.57ha property with approximately 11ha of vines already producing Cabernet Franc, Shiraz, White Frontignac and Chardonnay. Sitting about 6kms southeast of Lyndoch and 55km northeast of Adelaide, the vineyard currently has no residence on site, but a homestead may be a possibility (STCA).

Sheep and crops, Tamworth NSW

Price: On application

A sweeping parcel of 1870ha, this rural retreat is currently producing crops including cereals, oilseeds and legumes along with several Merino sheep. Braemar has extensively developed pastures, stock water infrastructure, fencing and stock handling facilities. In addition there is a recently renovated four-bedroom, three-bathroom Federation homestead with established English-inspired gardens featuring an in-ground swimming pool. There is also a manager’s residence, coach house, weatherboard house and cottage on site.

Citrus, Bundaberg Queensland

Price: By expressions of interest

Where else but in the sunshine state would there be a better place to own an orchard? Bundaberg Citrus Orchards comprises two horticultural opportunities; Grahams Orchard with 79ha and Lyndale Orchard totalling 38ha both producing lemons, limes, grapefruit and mandarins. Between the two properties – which sit within 2km of one another – there are more than 20,000 trees bursting with fruit. The land parcels can be bought separately or in one line and each features all the mod cons needed for citrus production, plus a residence on the Lyndale property.

Macadamias, Scotts Head NSW

Price: $1.975 million to $2.15 million

An established macadamia nut farm on the Mid North Coast of NSW, this enterprise ticks plenty of sea and tree change boxes, especially for health nuts. Approximately 13 of the 51ha landholding is dedicated to about 3900 macadamia trees planted between 2001 and 2004, and a host of equipment is also included in the sale plus a 7.5kw solar system, two 27,000L water tanks and approximately 4.5ha of softwood cabinet timbers. There is also a right of way to create a private track for a shortcut to Scotts Head beaches.

Olives and cattle, Euroa, Victoria

Price: $1.6 million

In a quiet picturesque valley outside Euroa between Melbourne and Albury, this estate measures 51ha with 8ha of olive grove featuring tree types including Corriegola, Manzanillo, Nevadillo Blanco and Sevillano for oil and Kalamata for eating. In addition to a five-bedroom residence there is a machinery shed, hay and shearing sheds, cattle yards, six dams, handling facilities and a loading ramp for tending to livestock.

Goats, Eldarado, Victoria

Price: $2.75 million

The Rockery is a truly unique three-bedroom mud brick home designed by Alistair Knox, a pioneer in alternative lifestyle architecture.

A 41ha land parcel, the rural estate is currently home to a 450-strong goat herd and with substantial water storage, as well as a workshop shed and equine infrastructure, the sprawling property would also be ideal for a buyer looking to make the most of local trails for horse riding ventures.

