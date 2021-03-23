South Australian turf farm offered to the market for the first time in 30 years

Calling all those who take great pride in caring for their lawn – the owners of an unusual South Australian farm want you.

Doug and Diana Fleet have listed their turf farm, Marne Valley Turf, just west of Cambrai near the Mount Lofty Ranges at 160 Bundilla Road for sale with a $5.3 million price tag.

The couple are ready to retire after more than 30 years of growing and supplying instant lawn to South Australians, but they want someone as passionate about the business as them to take over.

“We won’t be selling the farm to just anyone, we want someone who will come in and look after our staff and the business that we’ve grown for the past 30 years,” Mr Fleet said.

“It will be sold to someone who can continue our legacy and look after the products we’ve built up over time.

“It would be a great opportunity for someone who wants a turnkey agricultural investment. “You don’t need to know about the turf industry because the staff have been here for years and know how to run the day-to-day operations.”

Spanning 65ha, there are 33 grassed ovals growing several different varieties of drought-tolerant, hard wearing instant rollout lawn, including Kikuyu, Santa Anna and Sir Walter Buffalo.

The farm is a wholesale and retail supplier of high quality turf to landscaping business Garden Grove, local councils, sporting clubs and schools.

Its sale includes the business, land, well cared for plant and equipment and a substantial water licence of 614.2ML.

Ray White Woodside rural sales manager Alastair Johnson, who is selling the rare property, said it was a lucrative investment opportunity.

With five permanent and experienced staff, he said the new owner could run the business from afar.

“It’s very unique in agriculture business to find something that’s completely able to be run at arms length,” he said.

“I’ve never come across a more meticulously maintained or managed agricultural business and I’ve been in agriculture my whole life.”

So far Mr Johnson said commercial investors, local and interstate turf growers, agricultural business management companies, managed investment schemes and traditional farmers looking for off-farm investments were among those who had showed interest in the property.