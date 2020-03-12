Sorrento’s troubled Continental Hotel back on the market…again

Sorrento’s Continental Hotel is back on the market, with receivers having taken over the landmark property after repeated issues with its $100 million redevelopment.

The Supreme Court of Victoria has ruled to end the 145-year-old heritage building’s previous contract of sale.

This has effectively taken control of the property out of the hands of owner Continental Development Pty Ltd and its director Julian Gerner, and put it in the hands of the receivers, PKF Melbourne.

The hotel has been plagued with problems since Gerner bought it in 2015, with contractual issues and a failed partnership with defunct developer Steller Group halting its redevelopment and causing it to fall into disrepair.

Gerner almost sold the landmark hotel to LBA Capital for $21 million last year, but the deal fell through.

Colliers International hotels director Guy Wells says he and co-selling agent Trent Hobart will be seeking expressions of interest for the “trophy asset”, with the campaign to officially kick off next week and close in mid to late April.