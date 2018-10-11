Sorrento’s Continental Hotel set for $80m transformation

An artist’s impression of the revamped Continental Hotel in Sorrento. Picture: Steller.

Sorrento’s iconic Continental Hotel will be given an $80 million transformation under a grand plan to turn the hotel into a luxury accommodation, wellness, recreation, entertainment and dining destination.

The original parts of the 143-year-old heritage-listed seaside property on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula will be restored as part of the revamp, while three new interconnected buildings will be added in order to give the hotel premium hotel accommodation and a wellness centre, including a day spa and gym.

The news comes after developer Steller joined forces with the site’s owner Julian Gerner, who bought it for $15 million in 2016 before putting it on the market with a price tag north of $20 million.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

After buying the hotel two years ago, Gerner secured permits to refurbish and redevelop it, after protracted dealings with the local council and a conservation group, which ultimately ended in the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal.

When it was put on the market last year, The Continental was offered with planning permits in place for a facility that would include luxury apartments, 38 hotel rooms, a cafe, gymnasium, day spa and a 25m lap pool with a deck, spa, steam room and sauna.

In an announcement from Steller, the developer says the property will now be developed in two stages, with Stage One already underway and set to include the launch of the public bar and bistro, fine dining restaurant and champagne bar.

Stage One is expected to open in September next year.

If given full approval, Stage Two will be completed by late 2020 and will include the hotel, wellness centre, contemporary café and wine bar, day spa and gym, as well events and function areas.

The current building occupies a large part of the prime 4482sqm landholding, which sits at the gateway of the main thoroughfare through the bayside town.