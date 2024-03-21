Somerton: Home of Melbourne’s ‘most welcoming brothel’ hits the market

A building leased to a bordello that bills itself as “Melbourne’s most welcoming brothel” has come onto the market in the city’s northern suburbs.

The double-storey property at 3 Fleet St, Somerton, is for sale with a $2.59m price tag.

Set on a 896sq m block, the licensed premises is home to Studio Honeys, and features in-room spas, an introduction room, reception area, staff dressing rooms, a break area, kitchen, laundry and office, plus 16 car spaces.

RELATED: King St: Inflation nightclub, male burlesque venue still looking for a buyer

Chiltern: Former Gold Rush-era brothel and Disney film set turned bistro and tavern for sale

Entire Victorian wild west village with its own saloon, jail, brothel for sale

Eight workers are permitted on site at any given time.

Core Commercial Real Estate’s Anthony D’Ambros said the building was purpose-built for the tenant, who has been operating there since 1992 and has a month-to-month lease.

Mr D’Ambros said the tenant was hoping to stay on under the new owners.

“For every 10 inquiries I have received, eight are investors and two are already in industry hoping to run it themselves,” he said.

The property offered good value for money, he added.

“Be it a brothel or industrial site, it would probably cost the same as what it would be to buy and construct your own,” Mr D’Ambros said.

The tenant has a lifetime permit from Hume Council to run a brothel from the address.

Separately, another brothel at 31 Aster Ave, Carrum Downs, is also on the market with a $1.9m asking price.

The New Palace Melbourne Asian Brothel’s owner is selling the purpose-built site with plans to retire after more than two decades running the business.

Set on 1028sq m, the property is in an industrial-zoned area.

Sign up to the Herald Sun Weekly Real Estate Update. Click here to get the latest Victorian property market news delivered direct to your inbox.

MORE: Lygon St: Property owned by late gangland figure’s family goes under the hammer

Melbourne’s oldest bookshop, The Hill of Content in limbo days after auction cliffhanger

Abbotsford: Real Estate Institute of Victoria buy former Centrelink site for $10m