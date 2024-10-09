Small town big interest for coastal tourism asset

A LEAFY slice of paradise in Tasmania’s northeast has caused nationwide buzz among those hoping to secure a piece of the state’s tourism pie.

The Tomahawk Caravan Park was listed for sale with Justin Goebel of Justin Goebel Property Sales and sold for $2.45m.

Mr Goebel described the caravan park as “definitely a unique sale”.

“It gained a lot of interest, which was quite surprising as the property had been on the market a couple of years ago with another agent — but had no luck selling it at that time, unfortunately,” he said.

“This time, the park owner agreed to an offer about two weeks into being on the market. It attracted over 30 inquiries from WA, NSW, VIC, QLD and from Tasmanian buyers, too.”

Mr Goebel said the purchaser is not from Tasmania.

“However, they have a connection with the caravan park and plans to be hands-on in the caravan park,” he said.

“My understanding is the plan is to improve the caravan park to make it more comfortable for residents, with a plan of growth and stability.

“The price achieved was very much in-line with expectations and the price opinions and offers from various potential buyers.”

In the busy summer period, visitors to the park will see the small town’s population swell.

It offers 110 cabins and camping sites in a town of just under 100 private dwellings, per the most recent Census.

The park is located on 6.07ha of land right by the beach and with very close access to two boat ramps.

There are bathrooms, toilets and shower facilities.

It has recently been operated under management.

Located 44km from golfing capital Bridport, 65km from Scottsdale and 111km from Launceston, the park is described as having “no direct competition”.

Tourism is growing in some key areas, per the latest update from Tourism Tasmania, which shows 1.3 million interstate and international visitors came to the Apple Isle in the year to June 2024. That’s a 1.7 per cent increase.

On average, they stayed for 9.9 nights. The total nights stayed reached 12.846 million, a 7.2 per cent increase.

Over half came for a holiday, while business accounted for 17 per cent of the main purpose for visiting Tasmania.