Six amazing regional businesses on the market right now

The Nimbin Bakery is on the market.

Ever dream of leaving city life behind to set up shop in the countryside or along the coast?

If you’re ready for a sea or tree change, we’ve searched far and wide to bring you some of the best businesses on the market right now.

Swap city stress for a different pace of life in the heart of Nimbin with this business opportunity.

The Nimbin Bakery (above), which has been run by the current owners for the past nine years, is the only bakery in the famous tourist town and a staple of the community.

The business boasts a licensed outdoor dining area, eight on-site parking spaces, modern equipment and plenty of potential, with the agent revealing that gross turnover is over $1 million per year.

If you’re interested in a slice of the Nimbin life, the bakery could be yours for $249,000 plus SAV.

Buy this stunning venue and not only are you getting a stellar business, you’re also getting a piece of local history.

When Twelve Stones was built almost 150 years ago, it served as a church for the community in Pontville.

In recent years, the heritage listed building has undergone extensive renovations to transform it into a sophisticated venue, perfect for weddings and events and less than 30 minutes from the heart of Hobart.

The rolling hills of the Tasmanian countryside provide a breathtaking backdrop while the striking sandstone facade is complemented by a stylish modern extension, alfresco dining area and landscaped gardens.

Inside, there’s a commercial kitchen, a foyer bar and space to seat 70 people.

Twelve Stones is on the market for $799,000.

Just a short drive from major ski resorts Perisher and Thredbo, Jindabyne truly is a winter wonderland.

But with Kosciuszko National Park nearby and plenty of summertime activities on offer such as water sports and horse riding, the Snowy Mountains town is a year-round holiday destination.

Overlooking the waters of Lake Jindabyne, this recently renovated motel is made up of 25 units that can cater for up to six guests each.

The large dining and lounge area can seat 100 people and features an impressive balcony.

The asking price on the motel is $1.25 million.

This sprawling commercial property is a wine lover’s dream.

Located in South Australia’s famous Padthaway wine region, the Stonehaven Winery has been operating for 22 years.

The winery spans over 68.55ha, over half of which is covered by vineyards growing Merlot, Verdelho, Cabernet Sauvignon and Viognier grapes.

There’s an architecturally designed cellar door and function facility on site, along with an administration area and a manager’s residence.

The current lease agreement expires next year, with the existing tenant open to an extension with the new owner if required.

Expressions of Interest on this breathtaking winery are open until September 18.

This beachfront business is the perfect opportunity for those looking to escape to the coast.

For the first time in 20 years the popular Werri Beach Fish Shop has hit the market, offering potential buyers not just a business but also a home along the Shoalhaven Heads seaside.

The freehold site consists of the takeaway fish shop with an alfresco dining area at the front of the premises, while the three-bedroom family home is located at the rear of the property.

The shop, which is a foodie hotspot for both locals and tourists, boasts a kitted-out front kitchen and large preparation kitchen.

Located in the idyllic Barossa Valley, the Greenock General Store has huge potential for those looking for a versatile business.

Along with all the features of a traditional general store, the property has a takeaway food service area and fuel pumps for petrol sales.

Its main road location means the business benefits from both local and passing trade through the popular wine region.

The new owners will also have the option to build a new home on the site, which covers 2065sqm.