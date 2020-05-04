Site for sore eyes in Tasmanian industrial hub

Positioned alongside key industrial stakeholders in a thriving industrial precinct is this opportunity to occupy or develop a 9400sqm industrial site.

Currently, part of this lot is used as a hardstand for vehicles, with a good lease in place.

The balance of the level site is construction-ready, and it has three separate entrances.

This prominent industrial site on Greenbanks Road would be suited to uses such as heavy transport, a large machinery storage yard, a transport depot, manufacturing or warehousing.

All services are connected and the site is fully fenced and secure.

3-11 Greenbanks Rd is a two-minute drive from Toll Transitions Tasmania in the Brighton Transport Hub.

The hub represents the single biggest change to the freight transport sector for many years.

The project was initiated by the Tasmanian Government in 2007 and through DIER, the intermodal transport hub was constructed.

After the establishment of Tas Rail in December 2009, Tas Rail worked with DIER to identify, understand and assess the potential implications and opportunities of the hub.

This included the business case to support Tas Rail taking on the role of hub operator and ultimate manager of the facility, with responsibility for both the hardstand and warehouse zones.

In December 2012, Tas Rail announced that it had signed national transport company Toll as its anchor tenant at the hub.