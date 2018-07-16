Real commercial

Singleton selling Gosford Bonython offices

News
Jess Verrender | 16 JULY 2018
Bonython Gosford commercial suites are for sale.
Bonython Gosford commercial suites are for sale.

John Singleton is now selling the two commercial levels of his Bonython building off the plan, with offices in the heart of Gosford selling from $147,000 right up to $3.25 million – a first commercial project of its kind on the Central Coast.

Level 1 includes a range of office suites from 14sqm to 246sqm, offered as a “warm shells”, meaning that rather than concrete, the offices will be constructed to include ceiling, wall, and floor coverings. There will also National Broadband Network (NBN) access and airconditioning ready to go – so business will just enter inside, plug in and get straight to work.

Level 3 is being sold in its entirety, and has an internal area of 542sqm with an addition external balcony area of 496sqm. This is being sold for $3.25 million.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“The tiled balcony area could be used for anything – conferences, outdoor dining, childcare,” selling agent Brett Hunter from Raine and Horne commercial says.

“We are targeting all sorts of businesses, from big pharmaceuticals to your mum and dad accountant.”

Bonython Gosford

The offices will be just upstairs from a bar and fine dining restaurant.

There is a carpark placed between the commercial levels on level 2.

From ground floor, the suites are connected via an incredible 5 metre tall grand elix-shaped centrepiece staircase.

Businesses can take their clients for a meal at the fine dining restaurant downstairs or a drink at the bar, then head upstairs for meetings.

This type of A-grade corporate offering is something that the Central Coast hasn’t really experienced until now.

“There is nothing on the Coast that offers commercial spaces from 16sqm-1000sqm,” Hunter says.

“There is also the fact that it is located in the heart of Gosford, which is a real hubspot being near the train station. Plus, Bonython will also enjoy the benefit of all the government expansions planned for the CBD right now.”

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “John Singleton selling commercial offices in Gosford Bonython building”.

Related Articles

News

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

News

Renowned Gosford office block a $2m Star at auction

Renowned Gosford office block a $2m Star at auction

News

Childcare centre a game-changer for Gosford development

Childcare centre a game-changer for Gosford development
Related Articles

News

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

City of Brisbane snaps up Gosford ATO

News

Renowned Gosford office block a $2m Star at auction

Renowned Gosford office block a $2m Star at auction

News

Childcare centre a game-changer for Gosford development

Childcare centre a game-changer for Gosford development
Australia’s leading destination for commercial property news, including information on buying, leasing, investing, small business, inspiration and style. Powered by Australia’s leading news organisations.