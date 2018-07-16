Singleton selling Gosford Bonython offices

John Singleton is now selling the two commercial levels of his Bonython building off the plan, with offices in the heart of Gosford selling from $147,000 right up to $3.25 million – a first commercial project of its kind on the Central Coast.

Level 1 includes a range of office suites from 14sqm to 246sqm, offered as a “warm shells”, meaning that rather than concrete, the offices will be constructed to include ceiling, wall, and floor coverings. There will also National Broadband Network (NBN) access and airconditioning ready to go – so business will just enter inside, plug in and get straight to work.

Level 3 is being sold in its entirety, and has an internal area of 542sqm with an addition external balcony area of 496sqm. This is being sold for $3.25 million.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“The tiled balcony area could be used for anything – conferences, outdoor dining, childcare,” selling agent Brett Hunter from Raine and Horne commercial says.

“We are targeting all sorts of businesses, from big pharmaceuticals to your mum and dad accountant.”

There is a carpark placed between the commercial levels on level 2.

From ground floor, the suites are connected via an incredible 5 metre tall grand elix-shaped centrepiece staircase.

Businesses can take their clients for a meal at the fine dining restaurant downstairs or a drink at the bar, then head upstairs for meetings.

This type of A-grade corporate offering is something that the Central Coast hasn’t really experienced until now.

“There is nothing on the Coast that offers commercial spaces from 16sqm-1000sqm,” Hunter says.

“There is also the fact that it is located in the heart of Gosford, which is a real hubspot being near the train station. Plus, Bonython will also enjoy the benefit of all the government expansions planned for the CBD right now.”

This article from the Central Coast Express Advocate originally appeared as “John Singleton selling commercial offices in Gosford Bonython building”.