Shining Geelong office conversion, rehab centre on the block

A landmark freemasons lodge converted to a shining three-storey office complex in central Geelong is turning heads.

The 1926 Geelong Freemasons Hall has become available for sale or lease after leading Geelong law firm Harwood Andrews vacated for its new head office nearby in Gheringhap St.

Whitford, Newtown agent John Moran is leading the sale or lease campaign for the landmark at 79 Gheringhap St, which was designed in the 1920s by architects Percy Everett and Angus Laird.

RELATED: Buyers line up to restore abandoned country homestead

Circa $20m price hopes for Lara land

Geelong buyer lands supersite in biggest CBD sale for two years

Mr Moran said price expectations would be around $3.7m after the property had last been leased for $187,000 a year.

Geelong accounting firm West Carr & Harvey had lead the conversion of the building, which it occupied for 16 years before relocating to North Geelong’s Federal Mills precinct.

Mr Moran said inquiries had come in fast in the early days of the campaign.

“It’s three levels. You can even do sub leases and use different floors if you wanted to,” Mr Moran said.

“There’s really a multitude of things you could do there.”

The property could attract owner-occupier or investor interest based on its position within central Geelong, including major CBD tenants such as WorkSafe, Barwon Water, TAC and NDIA and local restaurants, gyms and Johnstone Park.

Mr Moran said the building was suited to larger firms, such as the two previous tenants, due to the nature of the office conversion and it’s location.

The heritage-protected three-storey hall was built in 1926 for the Geelong Unity and Prudence Lodge.

Heritage documents show the design was reminiscent of Everett’s Peace Memorial in Johnstone Park with the main facade possessing the conservative Classical revival framework expected of a Masonic Hall.

The three-level building spans 625sq m floorspace on a 792sq m property.

The high profile position offers maximum exposure and accessibility, including some on-site car parks accessed from a rear lane.

HEALTHY INVESTMENT

A medical and consulting property securely leased to a leading drug and alcohol rehab centre has been offered for sale.

The Townsend Rd, St Albans Park property is used as a substantial health care facility with capacity for 30 beds.

The 3579sq m property carries a Residential 1 zoning and earns an annual rental income of more than $350,000, plus GST and outgoings.

The current tenant has a five-year lease, ending in July, 2028, with two further options of five years.

Jellis Craig Geelong director Marcus Falconer said the property offered a high-yielding regional investment opportunity.

Mr Falconer said the property, which was last traded in 2013, was expected to sell in a mid-$5m range.

“We think it will provide a 5.5 per cent to 6.5 per cent return,” he said.

“There’s a long-term tenant in place with an excellent program and a reputable name in the space,” he said.

“It’s a strong, long-term investment for the right passive investor.”

“Geelong has still an amazing growth story and you are sitting on more than 3000sq m of residential land.”

The property includes ample parking, and the building offers 1330sq m of floor space.

The address is about 10 minutes from Geelong’s CBD and the city’s medical precinct.

Expression of interest close on September 20.