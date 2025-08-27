Secret ‘free’ master key unlocking Aussie doors for decades

A secret master key that unlocks facilities and services across Australia can picked up free by some Aussies – and most people have no idea it exists.

The Master Locksmiths Access Key, MLAK for short, rules them all, and can be given to you for free if the situation permits – granting 24/7 access to thousands of locked public toilets, doors, playgrounds and showers across the country in national parks, council municipalities and transport hubs.

Developed by the Master Locksmiths Association of Australasia (MLAA) in 1994, it was kicked off as a joint initiative with the Pittwater Council and ACROD – the Australian Council for Rehabilitation of the Disabled.

Since then it has gone on to spread across most major councils, cities and towns, national parks, railway stations and other public spaces across the country despite most Aussies outside of disability and locksmith networks never having heard of it – with disability parking permits generally more prominent in the public eye.

“High security master keyed systems are designed to incorporate a top-level master key or grand master key that can open all locks on a site, even if different areas have different dedicated keys,” MLAA said.

Today it can open not just locked accessible toilets, but also elevators and adult change facilities, known as Changing Places, across Australia, plus things like the liberty swing which is unique playground equipment that allows children in wheelchairs to enjoy play too.

There’s even an app to make it easier for those who need them to find them, maintained by the federal government – the National Public Toilet Map which the Australian Department of Health runs as part of the National Continence Program.

It maps tens of thousands of public toilets nationwide, including opening hours, accessibility and has a search function to pinpoint MLAK-enabled facilities.

In some parts of Australia, like Cairns, the MLAK system is having an even bigger impact, with the Cairns Regional Council highlighting the benefits of the MLAK key with its facilities spreading across places like Woree and Smithfield pools, the accessible Lagoon toilet, the Behana Gorge access gate, the Goldfield Trail from Goldsborough, and the Liberty Swing at Muddy’s Playground on the Esplanade.

Depending on where you live in Australia, you may be eligible for a complimentary MLAK key, according to Blue Badge Insurance.

“If you’re a Victorian Companion Card holder then you’re eligible for one free MLAK key. This is thanks to a Victorian Government partnership with MLAK.”

“Anyone with a disability or who has written permission from one of the authorities mentioned under eligibility criteria can buy the key for $44 at the time of writing and $64 from 1 July 2025.”

And it said “you may be eligible to claim for your MLAK key if you’re NDIS eligible. The organisation advises that NDIS members to retain their tax invoice after purchase.”

The MLAK key can be bought across the country from participating locksmiths and requires proof of disability, which can be shown with a disability parking permit, doctor’s letter, or confirmation from a recognised disability organisation like MS Queensland or Crohn’s & Colitis Australia.

What the MLAK unlocks:

– Public toilets

– locked accessible toilets in parks, train stations, and cities

– elevators at railway stations

– Changing Places adult change facilities

– Liberty Swings — the world-first wheelchair-accessible swing for kids

– Some showers, council amenities, and more

