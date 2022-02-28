Search on for new owners for Otways pub

There’s been a pub with no cheer down on the old Beechy rail trail throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.

The owners of the Gellibrand River Hotel have kept the historic pub shut throughout the lockdowns, but there’s an opportunity the taps will once again pour cold beers for punters.

The pub has been listed for sale, with the freehold offered with vacant possession.

CRE Brokers agent Rohan Pertzel said the owners had decided to concentrate on other business interests, so are seeking offers to take on the historic hotel.

“It’s the hotel and 14,930sq m of land, some of which can be used for further development, subject to council approval,” Mr Pertzel said.

“There is two really good blocks that front the Colac to Lavers Hill Rd which certainly could be subdivided and sold or be used for accommodation or cabins or an expansion of what’s on offer there.

“The hotel itself has been renovated in recent time. The licenses are current, the food registration is current, so it’s ready to trade.”

Mr Pertzel said the owners bought the hotel before the pandemic hit.

“They haven’t had the ability to open it up and the town is screaming out a bit,” he said.

“Especially on a tourist route like that, it’s got everything a good pub should have – a bar, a bistro, four accommodation rooms and a manager’s residence and it’s got a beer garden that runs right in front of the Beechy rail trail that goes from Colac to Beech Forest.

“So people on the rail trail can ride straight past and it’s got really good exposure on the road frontage.”

Mr Pertzel said there had been 18 inquiries in the first week on the market.

He said a good public would want to be a part of the community.

“Be involved in the footy club, or the local fire brigade or whatever it may be.

“Be a personality and have a bit of a chat in the bar and someone that’s willing to take a chance.”

As international travellers start to return, it’s a good time to re-open the pub.

“You’ve got the Great Ocean Road as the number one drawcard down that way for international tourists, but you’ve got the Otway Fly and the lighthouse down at Cape Otway and there’s a lot of activities and you’ve got the Prickly Moses brewery just up the road, so there’s a bit in the area.

“If you’re offering good food and beverage and it’s a nice place to go and stay there and you’ve got the space to expand on the land at the front if you wanted to.”