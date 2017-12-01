Real commercial

Seachange beckons at Bunbury’s Parade Hotel


01 DECEMBER 2017
The Parade Hotel in Bunbury has a huge outdoor deck.
The Parade Hotel in Bunbury has a huge outdoor deck.

Opportunities to buy a gorgeous waterfront pub and the business inside it don’t come along every day.

But the chance for a seachange with a built-in income stream has presented itself in Bunbury, where the historic Parade Hotel is on the market.

Both the freehold and the business at the waterside watering hole are up for sale, after a significant renovation was completed recently.

Originally built in the 1890s, the hotel has now been expanded to add 14 guest rooms to its offering, nine of them with ensuites.

Bunbury Hotel Bunbury

The hotel overlooks the water at Leschenault Inlet.

The popular and expansive decking area overlooking Leschenault Inlet remains, along with a revamped public bar, bistro, cocktail bar, function room with pre-dinner drinks area and drive-through bottle shop.

There is also a commercial kitchen and a two-bedroom owner’s/manager’s unit.

Graeme Clarke from real estate agency Plus8, says the hotel presents as a readymade business for the right operator, with the upgrade making it appealing for weddings, conferences, cocktail parties and business meetings.

Bunbury Parade Hotel

The hotel’s public bar area is among the improvements.

“The two-storey building has been completely renovated over both levels, and they’ve done a stunning job of it,” Clarke says.

“It’s a great location that overlooks the water, with an alfresco deck over the water. The new bistro and bar area, the doors open right up onto the deck.

Clarke says early interest from potential purchasers has been “enormous”.

Bunbury Parade Hotel

The Parade Hotel was built in the late 1800s.

“We’re up to about 20 enquiries now, maybe more. It’s had a very, very good response,” he says, adding that the business has room for significant growth, with the accommodation component only opening in recent months.

“It’s good, it’s very strong. It will get a lot better over time, too, because the accommodation was only finished and opened in August this year,” he says.

The venue is for sale via offers to purchase, which close on December 15.

