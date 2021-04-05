SA’s Puzzle Park at Murray Bridge set to be razed following sale

It was one of South Australia’s most popular tourism destinations for more than two decades.

Now the deteriorating site known as Puzzle Park, which is covered in overgrown weeds and scattered with rusted play equipment, is set to be razed following its sale.

The former Murray Bridge amusement park changed hands in a $1.265 million deal late last month, CoreLogic records reveal.

While it closed in 2007, and has been left untouched since, the 4.57ha site owned by Rivergum Homes Group hit the market in December 2019.

Raine & Horne Murray Bridge principal John DeMichele, who sold the property, said when it was listed that the community hoped a buyer would develop the site into a new tourist attraction.

But once the pandemic hit, he said the owners were forced to change their tactic.

“Our initial campaign was trying to continue what the current use was,” Mr DeMichele said.

“When COVID-19 hit, we were in the middle of the campaign. The owners had to kind of widen their scope … so we basically did an advertising campaign to cover all aspects of investors.

“It was one of those things, at the end of the day the owners had no choice.”

Fast forward a year and Mr DeMichele said the buyer planned to transform it into a commercial agricultural site after successfully lobbying Murry Bridge council to change its zoning.

“It’s ideal for the region because we are a major food hub,” he said.

“A new chapter awaits.”

As a $5 million to $6 million investment that would create 30 to 40 jobs, Mr DeMichele said it was a good result for the region.

Puzzle Park opened in 1985 and for more than two decades was one of the state’s most-loved family attractions.

People flooded the park in its first year of operation, with a go-kart track, dry slides and waterslides, a giant maze, paddleboats and a giant rocking horse among its standout attractions.

But by 2004 crowds had dwindled, and after a number of sales and public liability issues, the embattled park was forced to close its doors in 2007.

According to CoreLogic, Rivergum Homes Group purchased the 398 Jervois Road property for $3.19 million in late 2007.

The intent was to construct a retirement home, however, the initiative never took off despite overwhelming council support.