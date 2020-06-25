SA’s iconic Mallee Fowl restaurant could be yours

The renowned Mallee Fowl restaurant is on the market.

Investors hungry for a property that will offer more than just a fruitful return can’t go past this golden opportunity.

The iconic Mallee Fowl Restaurant in South Australia’s Riverland has hit the market, giving prospective buyers a chance to tap into the region’s hospitality and tourism industries.

Its Australian outback theme has made it a popular spot for locals and tourists to wine and dine in Berri over the years.

Owner Frank Donnelly was reluctant to sell the business but says the time is right.

He says it needs someone who can pour their heart and soul into it.

“The only reason I’m selling is because I’m getting older,” he says.

“It needs young blood in it – I will only sell it to a person who’s got a lot of energy.