Salvation Army cleans up with sale of Geelong Conference Centre

The Geelong Conference Centre has sold to an Australian hotel group in a private deal after the charity listed the 4500sqm complex in Eastern Park.

The Advertiser understands the property’s sale price was above $6 million.

Colliers International, Geelong agent Andrew Lewis says the Melbourne-based hotel group intends to continue operating the conference centre, which occupies a 1.6ha special use zone next to the East Geelong Golf Club.

Lewis says the two highest bidders were Melbourne-based parties, although there was also some groups from Geelong that showed interest.

“Some of the people wanted school camps, aged care, and redevelopment as in a unit development, although I don’t know who well that would have gone,” Lewis says.

Renowned architects McGlashan Everist designed the complex, which opened as the Institute of Educational Administration — an educational bush retreat in an urban setting in 1981.

The Salvos purchased the property for $2.35 million in 1994 and embarked on a $2 million upgrade to the facility in 2008, taking out the Tourism Accommodation Award at the 2010 Geelong Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

The centre also served as the home base for the Australian cycling team for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, also in 2010.

Salvation Army Victoria commander Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Stevens previously told the Advertiser the sale of the property years reflects a decision by the charity to focus all available resources on its mission to serve people living in hardship.

“The Geelong Conference Centre has hosted conferences of Salvos, community and business groups. It has been a place of learning, collaboration and development for many,” he said.