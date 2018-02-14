Barwon Heads koala sanctuary on prowl for new home

Jirrahlinga founder Tehree Gordon is planning to relocate every animal when the land sells. Picture: Peter Ristevski.

The search is on for a new home for all the animals of Jirrahlinga Koala and Wildlife Sanctuary.

The land the sanctuary is on, at 170-200 Taits Rd, Barwon Heads, is for sale and the business is on the lookout for another site that is more accessible.

Founder Tehree Gordon says this has been in the works for five years as the residential township of Barwon Heads continued to grow.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

“We started in 1975 and in those days there were no houses between Barwon Heads Rd and Jirrahlinga, now there’s lots,” Gordon says.

It has become increasingly difficult for people to access the Barwon Heads site, especially buses of visitors, and in order to have a future the sanctuary will be relocated to a more accessible site.

“We also want to respect our new neighbours,” she says.

Gordon says moving something like Jirrahlinga is a huge job and something they have been dealing with in consultation with all the relevant bodies.

She says a relocation will allow them to upgrade all their facilities including training educational facilities for their many international visitors.

Her personal assistant Kellie Grant says they are hoping to stay coastal and be in a busy area with more tourists around.

“All the animals are coming with us and they are going to get an upgrade,” Grant says.

Gordon says she wants to reassure the public that it is business as usual at Jirrahlinga until the land sells.

The 2.02ha property is zoned farming and is listed for sale through Barry Plant, Oakleigh agent Dean Sirianni.

A concept plan has been created for a conference venue and is available upon request but there are also a number of other options available.

Price hopes are $2.98 million.