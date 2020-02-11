Salvos hope for $8m from sale of Geelong Conference Centre

The Geelong Conference Centre in Eastern Park adjoins a golf course and the city’s botanic gardens.

The Salvation Army stands to earn up to $8 million from the sale of conference centre in prime Geelong parkland.

The charity listed the 4500sqm Geelong Conference Centre in Eastern Park in an expressions of interest campaign with Colliers International, Geelong agents Andrew Lewis, Guy Wells and Ben Young.

Young says the international search hopes to unearth an owner-operator to buy the 1.6ha special use zone property next to the East Geelong Golf Club.

Price expectations were between $7 million and $8 million, he says.

“We’ve had interest from local and interstate operators and we expect to even get international operators,” Young says.

He says developments at Avalon Airport’s international terminal meant the centre will attract buyers with a tourism focus as well as a corporate focus.

“This is a rare opportunity to purchase a magnificent operating conference centre within a sought-after location on the grounds of the Geelong Botanic Gardens and adjoining the East Geelong Golf Course.

“We are expecting strong interest from local, national and international owner-occupiers.”

Renowned architects McGlashan Everist designed the complex, which opened as the Institute of Educational Administration — an educational bush retreat in an urban setting in 1981.

The Salvos purchased the property for $2.35 million in 1994 and embarked on a $2 million upgrade to the facility in 2008, taking out the Tourism Accommodation Award at the 2010 Geelong Advertiser Business Excellence Awards.

The centre also served as the home base for the Australian cycling team for the UCI Road Cycling World Championships, also in 2010.