‘Exciting step’: The Grounds to open new venue

A sprawling warehouse and office in the inner south is set to be transformed into a bakery, retail and production destination by Sydney’s popular food, coffeee and events space, The Grounds of Alexandria.

The family of unique hospitality venues and experiences across Sydney is expanding its footprint via securing a long-term lease over Units 1 & 2 at 4 Huntley St, Alexandria.

The Huntley St site is set to complement The Grounds’ existing operations and undergo a significant transformation to create a vibrant bakery and retail destination, with the tenancy set to commence in early 2026.

The 1,022 sqm industrial warehouse and office accommodation is said to support continued growth in one of Sydney’s most dynamic urban precincts.

It’s off-market transaction was negotiated by Billy Marsh of Colliers’ on behalf of a government Landlord.

The premises is set to also incorporate an enhanced warehouse, production and culinary facilities, enabling increased capacity, streamlined back of house operations and an elevated customer experience.

“This marks an exciting step for The Grounds of Alexandria as they continue to grow their presence within a precinct that has become synonymous with their brand,” Colliers Senior Executive Industrial & Logistics Billy Marsh said.

“With the site’s strategic position, the asset is well placed to support both The Grounds’ evolution and the next chapter of growth for this vibrant Alexandria precinct.”

The property occupies a prime location in the sought after precinct that has become known for its connection to food, creative industries and urban logistics.

The Grounds is set to continue building its brand presence while benefiting from the proximity to complementary businesses.

According to Colliers’ Q4 2025 Industrial & Logistics Snapshot, Sydney remained the nation’s most active leasing market last year with national vacancy hovering around cyclical peak levels.

Spotlighting ongoing demand for inner-city industrial space that supports both customer-proximate retail and production uses.

