Sale could resurrect former Whittington shopping centre

An empty retail precinct in the heart of Whittington could be resurrected as a shopping centre, or even become a church, given the early inquiries as the commercial property was offered for sale.

The 3900sq m property at 1-6/21 Apollo Place, Whittington, is on the market with an expressions of interest campaign seeking offers above $2.5m.

The complex provides a commercial floor area of 1000sq m, divided at present into six shop spaces.

Collapsed community service provider Encompass was the last tenant to occupy the site, paying a $160,000 per annum lease, plus GST and outgoings, for the entire complex, before running into financial trouble.

Maxwell Collins, Geelong agent Paul Whyte is handling the expressions of interest campaign, which closes on June 22.

“We’ve had a strong interest and because of the versatility of the property, we’ve had a broad spectrum of inquiry,” Mr Whyte said.

“It was originally a supermarket as well, so we’ve had a supermarket chain inquire, we’ve had interest as a place of worship, so religious groups inquire. It’s just really broad.

“My guess is as good as yours as to what the end user will be,” he said.

The property was originally built as the Whittington shopping centre.

The former IGA supermarket closed its doors in 2011.

Encompass had a couple of op shops in there, had a cafe, a programs area, and office and some storage area as well,” Mr Whyte said.

“That was probably an ideal situation that someone leased the whole lot because it was opened originally as the Whittington shopping centre.

“That was leased individual tendencies for a period and then Encompass went in, and leased the whole lot.”

Mr Whyte said the centre’s car park which caters for more than 30 vehicles was a key asset.

“There’s a kinder next door and a school and then there’s a council community centre, so whether there is some spin-off from that for the end purchaser, I’m not sure.”

Expressions of interest close June 22 at noon.