Rundle Place announces new entertainment precinct with bowling, dining and arcade games from Funlab

Adelaide’s premier shopping strip will soon have a new night-life offering with the owners of Rundle Place announcing Holey Moley owner Funlab will be bringing bowling, arcade games and “Hijinx Hotel” to its site from October.

Construction has already started on the multimillion-dollar redevelopment on level one at Rundle Place, in the centre of Rundle Mall, where Funlab will be offering Strike Bowling, its Archie Brothers Cirque Electriq games arcade, and Hijinx Hotel, an immersive interactive game experience not unlike an escape room.

Fortius Funds Management, which owns Rundle Place along with Irongate Group, said there will also be a 1500sq m dining precinct on level one, with up to seven restaurants and bars.

Fortius executive director of funds management Sam Sproats said the owners wanted to offer a day/night experience, which would be “quite transformative for this section of the Mall’’.

“This project will extend Rundle Place’s appeal from fashion and services into the evening, with an entertaining and dining precinct that will be the first of its kind in South Australia,” Mr Sproats said.

“It’s a significant project that continues our repositioning of the centre and kickstarts Rundle Mall’s night-time economy, becoming the retail strip’s first and only true after-hours attraction.’’

Mr Sproats said Rundle Place had recently welcomed a number of new high-profile tenants including lululemon, which opened just last week.

Another yet-to-be-revealed new tenant is also expected to fill the Mall-facing property, which formerly housed the Ted Baker outlet.

Mr Sproats said there had been a lot of talk in recent times about “experiential retail”, and the new tenants would give people plenty of reasons to visit Rundle Place.

“I’m pretty pleased to have been able to secure Funlab and it creates that destinational tenant that doesn’t just operate within certain trading hours like a normal shopping centre would,’’ Mr Sproats said.

“This will allow us to extend trade hours … we’re also hopefully improving footfall and that has a benefit to adjacent retailers.’’

Funlab has leased more than 2200sq m for its new venues. The company also owns the Holey Moley brand, which already operates in the CBD, and its venues typically include bumper cars, laser tag, virtual reality experiences and food and beverage offerings.

Rundle Place is owned through a joint venture between Fortius Funds Management, which is part of Growthpoint Properties Australia, and Irongate Group.