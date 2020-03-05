Royal flavour as historic Woolloongabba theatre hits the market

If you’ve always wanted to be royal, you could own a title dating back to 1888 though it may not be quite what you expect.

The stunning 130-plus-year-old Princess Theatre in the heart of the Queensland capital is on the market.

The heritage listed building in Woolloongabba has agents looking for expressions of interest in the 500-person theatre.

The owners, the Lifecity Church, has been used the space for services every Sunday in the stunning building. On other days, it still exists as a theatre, hosted weddings, performances and fashion shows – stunning visitors with its acoustics over the years.

A Facebook post by the Lifecity Church confirmed the property was now on the market.

“It’s official! The Princess is on the market. We believe that God has a great future for Lifecity and that His plans and purposes are before us. Let’s all be praying for a great result and let’s stay connected as we move forward together as a community. It’s exciting,” the February 21 post says.

The property at 8 Annerley Rd, Woolloongabba, covers a land area of 1103sqm and floor area of 1000sqm, and is zoned for mixed use.

Agents Christian Sandstrom and Adam Willmore of Knight Frank Brisbane are marketing it as a chance to “own a piece of Brisbane’s history”.

“This historic building was originally constructed in 1888 and has been home to a variety of theatre companies and other tenants over the years,” was how it was described.

“The property is currently owner-operated as a venue hire business catering to a variety of theatre productions, live music, wedding receptions and corporate functions. Additionally, the property has two retail tenants and one commercial tenant.”

Close to the Mater Hospital, walking distance to Southbank, the Mater Hill Busway Station and the future Cross River Rail Station at Woolloongabba.