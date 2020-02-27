Historic Brisbane theatre among weekly QLD top five

It’s all happening in the sunshine state, with the sheer variety of commercial property types topping our list of the week’s most viewed Queensland properties a telling insight into just how widely investor tastes run.

From historic theatres to supermarkets to entire shopping precincts, this week’s top five most viewed Queensland properties on Realcommercial have a little something for everyone.

BANK ON THIS INVESTMENT

16 Kerry Rd, Acacia Ridge

Tenanted to Commonwealth Bank on a new four-year lease, this retail space at Acacia Ridge is winning plenty of admirers ahead of its auction next week.

The 1321sqm freehold site features 23 parking spaces and 250sqm of net lettable area, as well as main road exposure to the intersection of Beaudesert and Kerry roads.

Currently returning more than $92,000, it’s also likely to fall at an accessible price point for investors. The property will be put on the block on Wednesday, March 4.

TROPHY CBD WOOLWORTHS

255 Ann St, Brisbane City

Supermarkets are among the most rarely offered commercial assets in the business, and that’s doubly so when they’re in a CBD.

That’s what makes the Woolworths opposite Brisbane’s Central Station such a prized investment opportunity.

The strong-performing ground floor property features a new seven-year lease to Woolworths, along with 592sqm of floorspace and a state-of-the-art fitout.

Returning more than $520,000 in annual rent, its for sale through expressions of interest, which close on March 19.

BUY ALL OF BARDON CENTRAL

60-62 Macgregor Tce, Bardon

If one retail property isn’t enough, why not buy an entire shopping hub?

Bardon Central, just 4km north-west of Brisbane’s CBD, is a popular local precinct anchored by a Friendly Grocer convenience supermarket, along with other tenants including a hairdresser, bakery, pizza takeaway, bistro and wine bar, day spa, physiotherapist and financial planner.

With on-site parking for 56 cars and the potential to value-add in the future, Savills agents are spruiking it as an attractive investment with a strong lease profile.

The property is being offered via expressions of interest, which close on March 19.

STUNNING PRINCESS THEATRE

8 Annerley Rd, Woolloongabba

A picture says a thousand words at Wooloongabba’s Princess Theatre, which has hit the market in an exceptionally rare opportunity to secure one of Brisbane’s most iconic properties.

Built in 1888, the historic building is currently owner-operated as a venue hire business, and also has two retail tenants and another commercial tenant.

Its 500-seat auditorium remains a key part of the fitout, lending it to concerts, performances and events.

Ready to take the Princess into a new era? It’s for sale through expressions of interest and is being marketed by Knight Frank.

OFFICE TOWER, ANYONE?

500 Ann St, Brisbane City

As one of Brisbane’s most prominent office towers, and leased to the State Government, interest in 500 Ann St has been constant in the lead-up to the end of its expressions of interest campaign.

The property, which features huge 1000sqm floor plates with views over Brisbane and the river, offers more than 25,000sqm of lettable area and a coveted government lease, with the State of Queensland currently occupying 99.5% of the building.

Also featuring 120 car spaces, the property has institutional investors circling and is being sold through JLL.