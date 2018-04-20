Robots help put regional hospital on top for design

The new Bendigo Hospital has been named Victoria’s best development by Property Council of Australia’s Victorian branch.

Robots and gardens have helped a regional hospital to beat luxury apartments and high-end shopping plazas to be named Victoria’s Development of the Year.

The Bendigo Hospital Project by Lendlease has been named the state’s best in show by the Property Council of Australia’s Victorian arm and Rider Levett Bucknall.

The hospital collected the gong at the Property Council of Australia’s Victorian awards night on Thursday, April 19.

Delivery robots and garden spaces had helped the project wow judges, according to Victorian Property Council interim executive director Michael Zorbas.

“The project impressed the judges with high technology, such as delivery robots, and natural elements such as tranquil gardens that can be enjoyed by both patients and visitors,” Zorbas says.

With 11 new operating theatres, more than 500 hospital beds and a cancer centre, the new hospital was flagged as the biggest yet in regional Victoria by Health Minister Jill Hennesy.

“Bendigo’s new hospital is a shining example of innovative, world-class hospital design where patient needs are front and centre,” Hennesy says.

Lendlease Victoria general manager Bill Alexandrakis says working on the hospital has been “an enormous privilege”.

A second stage to the development will add a helipad and multi-level carpark.

The Bendigo Hospital outclassed luxury apartment developments including Lendlease’s own 888 Collins St, a two tower apartment complex soaring up to 40 levels above Docklands where it will sit in the Victoria Harbour precinct. It is still selling apartments.

Other finalists included the former Elsternwick rifle range, now converted to a bar and restaurant called Bang Bang Rifle Club.

Gurner’s 107 Cambridge St, Collingwood, apartment project designed by Elenberg Fraser was also on the list, as was Chadstone Shopping Centre’s Tower One.

The hospital will now contest the Woods Bagot Award for Best Public Building at the Property Council’s national awards in May.

This article from the Herald Sun first appeared as “Bendigo Hospital named Development of the Year by Property Council names”.