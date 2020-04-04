Riverside Tassie motel presents ideal tree change

For those keen for a tree change opportunity that allows an escape from city life for a more relaxed country lifestyle, the sale of the Ross Motel might fit like a glove.

This motel in High Street is home to 11 cottages with ensuites, which have been recently repainted and recarpeted. It offers guests a four-star experience.

Knight Frank commercial sales and leasing consultant John Blacklow describes the motel as a fantastic property.

“This is one of the best small motels in Tasmania,” he says.

“It boasts a fantastic river location in the heritage village of Ross, and it has a long history of proven success.

“It provides a great income for a working couple who would need only minimal staff.

“No cooked breakfasts are provided currently, making the business easy to operate.

“And a huge bonus is the property sale includes a large, quality home of some 251 square metres.”

This motel was built in 2005 and is located on the picturesque banks of the Macquarie River.

The property has delightful gardens, lawns and trees, while the river offers an abundance of wildlife.

The area is peaceful and only a five-minute stroll to Church Street, which is the centre of historic Ross.

Blacklow says the business is well patronised by discerning travellers looking for a private, quiet motel in an iconic location. He says it attracts a diverse range of guests, including nature travellers, corporate clients, car clubs, motorcycle touring clubs, genealogists and anglers. The residence has two large bedrooms with ensuites and walk-in wardrobes, plus a third bedroom if desired, and a large living room.

There is a white timber kitchen with a walk-in pantry, granite benchtops, and a Bosch oven and cooktop.

There are floating floors and commercial-grade carpet throughout.

A large covered timber deck with bar was built in 2017.

There is a reception area in the residence with a servery counter, plus a booking system, photocopier, fax, computer and work desk.

Blacklow says given the uncertainty around the coronavirus, the property’s owner could be flexible with the sale.

“My vendor is open to a settlement later in the year so that purchasers will have the busy season in front of them and hopefully the virus would have waned by then,” he says.

■ The Ross Motel at 2 High Street, Ross, is listed with Knight Frank at $1.35 million.

This article from originally appeared as “Ross: One of the best small motels in Tasmania has hit the market”.