Richmond vineyard secured by Hobart-based buyers

A VINEYARD in one of Tasmania’s most visited tourism hotspots has a new owner.

The freehold and business Every Man and His Dog Vineyard hit the market in mid-August and attracted plenty of attention.

The Richmond winery is a rare example of this type of Tasmanian commercial property hitting the open market.

Knight Frank’s commercial sales and leasing expert John Blacklow confirmed that Hobart vineyards tend to be tightly held.

“Not many change hands through agents,” he said.

Mr Blacklow said the buyers of this Richmond Rd property are Hobart-based business people.

“They will incorporate their other business into the vineyard,” he said.

While the appeal of the property is broad, Mr Blacklow said the position was among the most attractive features to the eventual owners.

“A large part of the appeal was the prime location on a good traffic route that will also help their other business,” he said.

A hunt for Tasmanian vineyard sales on realcommercial.com.au and realestate.com.au too results in only a handful of properties.

Often they speak to the “potential” of a block of land’s viticulture possibilities. Sometimes they fleetingly mention “vineyard views” of a neighbouring property.

No.63 Holkham Court in Orford was sold in May, a property with 2ha of coastal land, a stylish country home and a boutique with 5000 vines.

The Orani Vineyard and Fruit Farm in Sorell could be compared to Every Man and His Dog, but that sale was yonks ago in 2016.

Coastal vineyard Craigie Knowe was on the market and sold by an agency, but that was even further back in 2013.

It shows just how rare it is for a venture like Every Man and His Dog Vineyard to be offered to the open market.

Beautifully located at No.1314 Richmond Road, the vineyard is set on over 2.3ha of land.

The property offers a cellar door and a B&B operation — which enjoys a high occupancy rate — in Tasmania’s beautiful Coal River Valley Wine Region.

Every Man and His Dog Vineyard has drawn income from different sources including online sales, wholesale, cellar door retail, functions, weddings, merchandise and accommodation.

The award-winning property also has irrigation rights. It includes a residence alongside the B&B.