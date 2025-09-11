Richmond Maze: Tassie tourist spot sold to overseas buyer

An international buyer has bought the Richmond Maze.

The popular tourism attraction at No.13 Bridge St was purchased following a competitive campaign that attracted significant interest from local and offshore parties.

RWC Tasmania partner Trevor Fox said the sale price of the landmark 1.42ha hospitality and tourism property remains confidential.

He said the result reflects continued demand for high-quality, experience-led properties in regional tourism markets.

“This is a truly unique freehold property, there’s simply nothing else like it in Tasmania, and very few comparables across the country,” Mr Fox said.

“The location, the quality of the build, and the scale of the offering made it a compelling opportunity for buyers seeking a strategic tourism investment.”

MORE: Inside Colebrook’s Courthouse conversion with original jail cells

Property market heats up as sales swell, values climb

Bird’s nest for sale: Jackson’s Sandy Bay home wows

Positioned in the heart of Richmond, one of Tasmania’s most visited and photographed historic towns, the property is a rare and modern offering in the tourism space.

It features a purpose-built restaurant and cafe, landscaped gardens, and two distinctive mazes — the site has become a landmark for visitors and locals alike.

No.13 Bridge St’s cafe and restaurant is a substantial 650sq m.

There are 80 car spaces, an approved development for a 381sq m commercial space, accessible access throughout the entire property, and it is about a half-hour drive from Hobart city.

Prior to the asset being marketed for sale, the owners had made significant capital investments into the property, including the construction of modern eateries and the expansion of the maze experience.

Their vision transformed the venue into a fully integrated hospitality and leisure destination, with strong branding and growing visitation numbers.

RWC Tasmania partner Tom Balcombe noted the depth of inquiry during the campaign.

“We saw strong interest from a wide range of buyer profiles, particularly from investors and operators who recognised the long-term growth in Tasmania’s tourism sector,” Mr Balcombe said.

“The level of inquiry was extremely healthy, and in the end, the right buyer was one with a strong vision for the asset’s future.”