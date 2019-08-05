Renowned Mosman gallery yours to live and work in

Prolific artist and passionate wildlife conservationist Nafisa Naomi is on the move.

The award-winning artist is selling the Mosman building that is home to her popular gallery H’Art Matters.

Located at 517 Military Rd, the property includes a shopfront, rear commercial premises and two-bedroom top floor apartment with private entrance.

The building is due to go to auction on site, at 11am on Saturday, through Tim O’Halloran and Jessica Moore, of Richardson & Wrench North Sydney. They are reportedly looking for buyers in the two millions.

Naomi bought the property in 2014, and undertook a huge renovation of the New York-style apartment above the gallery.

“For me as an artist it was important that my home was very beautiful,” Naomi says.

“When I bought it, the space was a shell. I had an architect design the interiors to create a space that was private and beautiful upstairs, with an internal courtyard and mezzanine that allows light to flood the interior.”

The apartment is brimming with luxury and style.

The main bedroom has a $20,000 handmade Italian chandelier with each rose made of enamel and stamped by the artist.

The downstairs gallery has a prime position opposite Boronia House, and the window has hosted many of Ms Naomi’s paintings, sketches, sculptures and installations.

Naomi hit the headlines in 2010 when her portrait of rock historian Glenn A. Baker won the Archibald Packing Room Prize.

She says she is selling the building to concentrate more on her conservation work and her art, without the distractions of a full-time gallery. Her charity Animal Works has already raised more than $460,000.

She won’t be going far though.

“Mosman is my home, but the best way for me to get a lot of work done is to go behind closed doors,” she says.

This article from the Mosman Daily originally appeared as “Mosman gallery owned by popular artist Nafisa Naomi going to auction”.