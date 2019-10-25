Remember ‘Stan Cash the tin shed cowboy’? Now you can buy his tin shed

When it comes to iconic 1980s TV advertisements, Stan Cash the “tin shed cowboy” would have to be right up there.

The electrical goods and bedding retailer, which enjoyed its heyday between 1970 and 1990 before being reborn as a predominantly online store in 2012, will live long in the memories of many Melburnians who recall the ads from the ’80s, which fall firmly into the ‘so bad they’re almost good’ category.

At the height of its prominence Stan Cash had 11 stores across Melbourne, attracting buyers with its TV spots featuring cowboys and indians spruiking their current specials.

And now you can own a piece of what was once the Stan Cash empire, with the company’s former distribution centre at Maidstone in Melbourne’s western suburbs currently on the market and ripe for development.

The only sign of the warehouse’s former life is a Stan Cash logo tucked away on one external wall, and the property at 142 Ashley St, which is now home to a number of tenants on short-term lease agreements, is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on Thursday, October 31.

But it’s unlikely that the industrial site will remain in its current form for long, according to Dawkins Occhiuto agent Walter Occhiuto, who is marketing it with colleague Andrew Dawkins.

“It was recently re-rezoned for mixed-use. It’s a fantastic bit of real estate for developers looking to utilise that zoning, which can accommodate a mix of townhouses and apartments,” Occhiuto says.

“The idea is that there will be some apartments directly opposite the interface with the shopping centre across the road, and some of the potential developers are talking about some very nice townhouses overlooking the park at the rear.”

The 13,630sqm landholding allows for a medium to high density mixed-use development just 9km from the CBD, while three street frontages and immediate access to both retail and public transport also appeal.

The property backs onto Costello Reserve and is close to both Braybrook Shopping Centre and Central West Shopping Centre.

Occhiuto says early indications from interested developers are that the site could be configured or developed in a variety of formats.

“Depending on their focus, there can be more apartments or less apartments, but there has to be a combination of both (apartments and townhouses),” he says.

“It really depends on the preference of the developer as to which way it goes.”