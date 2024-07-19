Reg Ansett’s Lufra Hotel seeking $4m-plus

THE Lufra’s history dates back well over a century, but it was airline and business mogul Reg Ansett that put it on the map.

Ansett opened Lufra in 1948 seeking to diversify his then 12-year-old company Ansett Australia beyond road transport and aviation.

The Lufra Hotel was one of 20 hotels Ansett opened around the country.

Designed in Art Deco style, Lufra Hotel was among Ansett’s finest, charging the highest tariffs in Tasmania and boasting a public lounge, cocktail bars and a dancefloor, as well as silver service in its restaurant.

Overlooking Pirates Bay, Ansett described Lufra’s outlook as “The best view of any hotel in the world”.

Ansett built the luxury hotel on the site of an old inn, retaining its name Lufra, which had occupied the site since 1906.

The original inn was built by an Indian migrant from Kolkata (formerly Calcutta) Chokey Nuroo, who became a well-known local identity through his ownership of the inn.

Construction took 12 months, with the new Lufra Hotel opening to guests and the public in December, 1948, with numerous politicians in attendance including the Premier, Robert Cosgrove.

Under Ansett’s ownership, about half the hotel’s guests were tourists travelling between Hobart — about an hours’ drive away — and Port Arthur, which is a further 20 minutes from the hotel.

ResortBrokers Tasmania specialist broker Marissa von Stieglitz said the Lufra has always been a “great accommodation business”.

“It’s no secret that the hotel needs some TLC and that is reflected in the sale price,” Ms von Stieglitz said.

“The ideal buyer would be someone who recognises this property’s unique history and is looking to restore it to its former glory as a luxury accommodation offering.

“The hotel’s proximity to Hobart and Port Arthur positions it beautifully for tourist trade and its view across Pirates Bay is spectacular.”

The Lufra Hotel and Apartments freehold is located 75km southeast of Hobart.

This expansive property features 25 traditional rooms and 16 self-contained units.

The hotel is currently run under management.

Inspections No.380 Pirates Bay Dr, Eaglehawk Neck

Final offers over $4m should be submitted by noon on August 16.

