Reboot for Sunny Queen Eggs site

The iconic former Sunny Queen Eggs site in Red Hill, now home to the creators of one of the most popular iPhone games of all time, is for sale.

More than two decades after it last changed hands, the site on Musgrave Rd on Brisbane’s inner city fringe, has been placed on the market by its private investor owners, who purchased it in 1995.

Developed in the 1960s for the Queensland Egg Board, the site was previously the central distribution facility in South East Queensland under the banner of Sunny Queen Eggs.

The property underwent a $5.5 million refurbishment after Sunny Queen Eggs vacated, and it is now home to video game developer Halfbrick Studios, the creators of popular iPhone app Fruit Ninja.

Halfback Studios signed a five-year lease for 2200sqm of office space late last year, with its rent understood understood to be $450,000 annually.

Fruit Ninja, which has been downloaded more than one billion times since its launch in 2010 and made the creators hundreds of millions of dollars, rewards players for chopping up flying fruit.

The property’s sizable land holding of about 10,500sqm means it also has considerable redevelopment potential.

The site represents one the of the largest near-CBD sites, being only 1.2 km to the Brisbane CBD, and is the last remaining developable landholding of this scale within the inner north-western corridor.

“Given the genuine rarity of the offering, the property will be competitively sought after by local, interstate and offshore investor and development groups eager to benefit from the exciting development potential and current holding income, given its 100% occupancy by tenants including Half Brick Studios, the developer of gaming app Fruit Ninja,” selling agent, JLL’s Elliott O’Shea, says.

“The site has been earmarked by Brisbane City Council as one of the major ‘transformative’ parcels of land capable of mixed use development under the draft City West Renewal Strategy.

“It is the intention of BCC to allow for a multitude of outcomes specifically focused on the activation of Musgrave Rd and Kelvin Grove Rdd streetscapes through the integration of low impact amenity.”

Other sites earmarked under the City West Neighbourhood Plan include the Victoria Barracks and the Caxton Street precincts.

The Sunny Queen Eggs site also lies almost adjacent to international design group AEG Ogden’s proposed ‘Brisbane Live’ entertainment precinct, to be developed in the Roma St parklands.

The property is being marketed by O’Shea, Christian Sandstorm and Sam Byrne, with the campaign to commence in the coming weeks.