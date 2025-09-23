Reality TV star’s bold property move after fleeing house fire with baby

TV and radio personality Mike Goldman and actor and comedian Bianca Zouppas have turned devastation into creative triumph, unveiling a new production studio weeks after a Brisbane house fire left them homeless.

The couple has bought a warehouse in Coorparoo for just over $1m and launched ‘Jagger Rocky Studios’ with a VIP-packed grand opening, headlined by live music from viral sensation Kylie Fisher.

RELATED: Inside actor Mike Goldman’s quirky side hustle

Mr Goldman, who is best known as the voice of Big Brother and Ms Zouppas for her cult comedy alter-ego Katrina, Wog Wife of Bulimba, were forced to flea with their one-year-old child, Jagger, last month when fire engulfed their Bulimba home.

They were lucky the fire alarm woke them up.

‘Jagger Rocky Studios’ — named after their son — is a studio for artists and creatives to record, film, brainstorm, and network, and the pair have spent about $60,000 transforming the space.

RELATED: TV star Mike Goldman’s stark warning after smoke alarms saved his life

They found the warehouse through Jake Dwyer of People Estate Agents.

“We wanted a place where artists and creatives would have a space,” Ms Zouppas said.

“Mike said; ‘there’s a place in Coorparoo we could possibly buy if we get a massive loan’ and I was like ‘Yeah!’.

“This isn’t just the launch of a studio; it’s the launch of a community.”

Mr Goldman recently sold his Gold Coast apartment for $1.3m to help pay for the studio.

“We had mortgaged our house to buy that, but then it burnt down,” he said.

They are now renting in Ascot.

Guests at the studio launch included Married At First Sight stars Mike Gunner and Ryan Gallagher, actor Mia Grunwald, and kickboxing champion Ian Jacobs.