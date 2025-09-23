realcommercial.com.au logo

Reality TV star’s bold property move after fleeing house fire with baby

News
Elizabeth Tilley
First published 23 September 2025, 12:09pm

Mike Goldman and Bianca Zouppas celebrate after launching their new production studio in Brisbane. Image: Matt Mane Collective Photography.

TV and radio personality Mike Goldman and actor and comedian Bianca Zouppas have turned devastation into creative triumph, unveiling a new production studio weeks after a Brisbane house fire left them homeless.

The couple has bought a warehouse in Coorparoo for just over $1m and launched ‘Jagger Rocky Studios’ with a VIP-packed grand opening, headlined by live music from viral sensation Kylie Fisher.

Mike Goldman sings along to Kylie Fisher at the launch of his new production studio, Jagger Rocky Studios. Image: Matt Mane Collective Photography.

Mike Goldman and Bianca Zouppas with son Jagger outside their Coorparoo studio space, snapped just after purchasing the site that would become Jagger Rocky Studios. Source: Instagram.

RELATED: Inside actor Mike Goldman’s quirky side hustle

Mr Goldman, who is best known as the voice of Big Brother and Ms Zouppas for her cult comedy alter-ego Katrina, Wog Wife of Bulimba, were forced to flea with their one-year-old child, Jagger, last month when fire engulfed their Bulimba home.

They were lucky the fire alarm woke them up.

‘Jagger Rocky Studios’ — named after their son — is a studio for artists and creatives to record, film, brainstorm, and network, and the pair have spent about $60,000 transforming the space.

The new production studio launched by Mike Goldman and Bianca Zouppas in Brisbane. Image: Matt Mane Collective Photography.

Actor and comedian Bianca Zouppas chats to MAFS star Mike Gunner at the launch of her new studio in Brisbane. Image: Matt Mane Collective Photography.

RELATED: TV star Mike Goldman’s stark warning after smoke alarms saved his life

They found the warehouse through Jake Dwyer of People Estate Agents.

“We wanted a place where artists and creatives would have a space,” Ms Zouppas said.

“Mike said; ‘there’s a place in Coorparoo we could possibly buy if we get a massive loan’ and I was like ‘Yeah!’.

“This isn’t just the launch of a studio; it’s the launch of a community.”

House Fire

Mike Goldman, his wife Bianca Zouppas and their son Jagger, 1, escaped a house fire at their home in Bulimba last month. Picture: Tara Croser.

Mr Goldman recently sold his Gold Coast apartment for $1.3m to help pay for the studio.

“We had mortgaged our house to buy that, but then it burnt down,” he said.

They are now renting in Ascot.

Guests at the studio launch included Married At First Sight stars Mike Gunner and Ryan Gallagher, actor Mia Grunwald, and kickboxing champion Ian Jacobs.

