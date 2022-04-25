Rare trio of Pakington St shops snapped up for $4.4m

A trio of adjoining retail shops smashed its auction reserve by $1.4m as local investors jostled to secure a premium Pakington St position.

Four bidders made a play for the rare commercial offering at 152-154 and 156 Pakington St, which sold for $4.4m.

The 694sq m site in the heart of the popular shopping strip is currently occupied by tenants the Village Door cafe and Mr Collins florist.

McGrath, Geelong agent David Cortous the chance to purchase three shops in one transaction on the city’s best retail strip sparked a flood of interest.

He said the property had been held as a long-term interest by the same family for more than 50 years.

“I can’t recall any other time that three shops in a row on Pakington St have ever been offered,” Mr Cortous said.

“Moving forward you may never see three shops offered again so it’s a very rare opportunity.

“You have two quality long-term tenants and the opportunity with the land — it’s such a big parcel — it gives you the opportunity for future development if that’s what you want to do.”

Bidding opened at $2.7m and quickly raced past the $3m reserve before a latecomer entered the race at $4.3m to edge out the competition.

“There were quite a few big Geelong players there,” Mr Cortous said.

“There was a Melbourne buyer, but he didn’t get a chance to bid, so all four bidders were local.

“Pakington St has always gone from strength and it just continues to perform.

“There was a lot of people there that actually own shops in Pakington St.”

He said buyer — like the vendors before him — intended to hold the site as a long-term investment.

The two shops at 152-154 Pakington St are currently leased to Mr Collins for $56,800 per annum plus GST and outgoings for a seven-year term, with a further option of seven years.

They offer a land area of 459sq m and a floor area of about 140sq m.

Next door, with a land area of 234sq m and floor space of 200sq m, is leased for $39,000 per annum.

The properties are zoned CZ1 and have two street frontages and rear access via a car park.