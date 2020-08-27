Rare Greenwich commercial listing promises five income streams

Sydney’s north shore suburb of Greenwich is a pint-sized residential location highly sought-after for its exclusive harbourside homes and apartments.

Commercial property beyond the Pacific Highway is scarce and it rarely comes up for sale.

Until now. And this property at 93 Greenwich Rd, Greenwich, is an absolute cracker, offering a combination of retail, commercial and residential spaces that deliver five income streams.

Angela Perou, of Australian Domain Real Estate, is marketing the property via an expressions of interest campaign, closing at 3pm on Monday, August 31.

A price guide of $5.9 million to $6 million has been set for the three-level property, and she said there was strong interest.

“It’s a wonderful property,” she said. “It’s quite a busy little hub there and very popular with the locals.”