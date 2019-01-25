Opal Tower developer pulls out of Sirius race

The developer of the troubled Opal Tower has pulled out of its bid to win the lucrative rights to redevelop the high profile Sirius Building in Sydney’s Rocks district following a lobbying effort by powerful NSW councillors and MPs.

Ecove’s decision not to pursue the Sirius tower leaves just two contenders for the $150 million redevelopment of the Sirius building, former rag trader Danny Avidan and Vietnamese group, JD Capital.

Ecove, which was bidding with China’s Aoyuan, would not be drawn on its decision to pull away from the tender for the Sirius building last night: “Because of tender protocols it is not appropriate we comment,” says Ecove director Bassam Aflak in a statement to The Australian.

Commercial Insights: Subscribe to receive the latest news and updates

The NSW government was expected to announce the winning tenderer for the 70-unit apartment tower last year with sources speculating last night that it could now make the announcement as early as next Tuesday.

Earlier this week Sydney councillors and NSW MPs lobbied the NSW Premier to stop the appointment of Ecove from winning the rights to redevelop the Sirius building.

The Save Our Sirius (SOS) lobby group was backed by Lord Mayor of Sydney, Clover Moore, the member for Sydney, Alex Greenwich, and the member for Balmain, Jamie Parker, and petitioned Premier Gladys Berejiklian to stop Ecove’s appointment.

“We understand the sale of the Sirius building is imminent and there are rumours the Opal Tower developer, Ecove, is the government’s preferred buyer,” the SOS petition stated to the Premier on Wednesday.

“Such a sale would be a grave mistake and would provoke distrust in the government processes and objectives.”

Mr Avidan has refused to comment.

Asked if the petition to the Premier had paid any part in Ecove’s decision Shaun Carter, chairman of Save Our Sirius, said: “Given Ecove pulled out immediately after I would suspect our open letter paid some part in that,” Carter says.

– with Lisa Allen

This article originally appeared on www.theaustralian.com.au/property.