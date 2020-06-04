Rare Dan Murphy’s offering races to number one in Victoria

The Chirnside Park Dan Murphy’s was one of Victoria’s most-viewed properties.

The rare chance to secure a Dan Murphy’s investment has ignited Victoria’s commercial property market, with a Chirnside Park liquor store’s listing on Realcommercial.com.au the most-viewed property in the state.

The freestanding store at Chirnside Park, built in 2017, offers a highly sought-after 15-year lease to Woolworths with options to 2062.

And with blue-chip offerings in high demand, the property is already generating heavy interest online, attracting the second most views of any property in Australia over the past week.

The property at 2 Fletcher Road includes a large 5917sqm site on a prominent Maroondah Highway corner opposite Chirnside Park Shopping Centre, as well as a passing base rent of $493,437.

It is being sold through expressions of interest, which close on June 25.

Here are the other properties figuring prominently amongst search activity on Realcommercial.com.au.

OPPORTUNITY AWAITS AT COUNTRY PUB

The Club Hotel, Kaniva

But a sale is yet to be secured, despite both the property – which was renovated on lifestyle TV show Selling Houses Australia – and its business being sold together for just $430,000.

The property also include a large, five-bedroom home, as well as hosting the only TAB in town.

RACE ON FOR SHOPPING CENTRE LEASES

Cranbourne West Shopping Centre, corner Evans & Hall Roads

Leasing opportunities continue to dominate the retail market, with the new Cranbourne West Shopping Centre the latest to rise up the rankings.

The brand new centre will feature a Woolworths supermarket and 15 specialty stores, three of which remain available for lease.

Ranging in size from 80-100sqm, the shops are set benefit from the surrounding mix of businesses, first floor offices, 300 car parks and growing local population.

The centre is expected to open in September.

STUNNING RICHMOND WAREHOUSE CONTINUES TO INSPIRE

19 Lincoln Street, Richmond

Recently refurbished and suitable for both commercial and residential uses, this Richmond warehouse again features in Victoria’s top five.

Available for sale or lease, the property is currently setup as a contemporary office or warehouse, but is zoned for mixed use and so is eligible be repurposed as a residential address.

Its 392sqm parcel of land also lends it to a potential multi-storey redevelopment, subject to council approval.

An expressions of interest campaign closes on June 30.

RICHMOND THREE-IN-ONE

300-302, 304, 306 Bridge Road, Richmond

The chance to secure three properties in one deal along one of Melbourne’s most prominent retail strips is already capturing the city’s attention.

Home to Chemist Warehouse, a bottle shop and a restaurant, the three Bridge Rd properties are currently being sold in one line, having been tightly held for the past 45 years.

Spanning a combined 933sqm site, the properties return annual rent of $285,000 and are in an area that is seeing significant surrounding development.

The are for sale via negotiation.