Rare chance to buy designer Elizabeth Bay block with views

Most real estate marketing usually claims a “rare opportunity”, but sometimes a property unicorn does raise it head.

In this case, a unique residential block in Elizabeth Bay is just that — six three-bedroom apartments all on offer in one line.

When these whole building sites do occasionally pop up, the sites are often a period renovator’s delight ready for the wrecking ball or significant renovation, however this contemporary build was completed in 2008 and was architecturally designed by award-winning firm Burley Katon Halliday.

The six three-bedroom apartments at 11A Billyard Ave, Elizabeth Bay are up for sale in an expressions of interest campaign with a $30m guide via CBRE agents Max Silk and Toby Silk.

“This is a rare and extraordinary opportunity to acquire a trophy apartment block with gun barrel views of Elizabeth Bay,” says Max.

MORE:

He says the current market shows signs of an uptick for investors seeking new projects.

“The prevailing market tailwinds show record low vacancy and shortage of new stock, which underwrites high demand and rental growth, making this a once-in-a-lifetime failsafe investment to add to the portfolio,” Max said.

On the market for the first time, 11a Billyard Ave is a luxury apartment block in one of Elizabeth Bay’s most coveted cul de sacs, and thanks to its elevated east-west position, has views of Sydney Harbour and Darling Point.

While the building sits on a 616sq m parcel, there is total strata surface area of 1268sq m over four levels including six residences and 11 secure underground parking spaces. The individual apartments measure between 200sq m and 248sq m.

The modern interiors feature Italian limestone floors, marble surfaces, open plan living spaces, gas kitchens, deep covered terraces with louvres, ducted reverse cycle air conditioning and advanced security systems including CCTV and keyless entry.

An investment opportunity which earns a potential gross annual income of $900,000, the versatile address has the potential for further development according to listing agent Toby Silk who explained the layouts could be converted into larger whole floor luxury residences subject to council approval.

A strata-certified property, the Billyard Ave building could also be an opportunity for future investors looking to to sell down by strata subdivision or even built up by adding another apartment.

Close to Arthur McElhone Reserve, the apartment block is a short walk to Macleay St’s vibrant café and boutique scene, Kings Cross, Woolloomooloo, city-bound transport and popular schools.