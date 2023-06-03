Rare Battery Point lifestyle and income asset for sale

THE chance to buy a commercial property in prestigious Battery Point is few and far between.

But No.44-46 Hampden Rd is an even rarer opportunity than that.

It is home to a thriving restaurant, a historic cottage accommodation and a real estate agency. And then there is the glorious house.

St Andrews Estate Agents director Steve Yannarakis, said while not a property for everyone, “it’ll certainly be perfect for someone”.

“The last four Battery Point houses we have sold — in Kelly St, Francis St and Clarke Ave — average $2.93m. There is always strong demand here,” he said.

“These sales are looking like Sydney prices.

“At No.44-46, you get a really beautiful, fully renovated house, but with all of the other things attached to it. Coopers Cottage is a big Heritage-listed single-bedroom, self-contained apartment; there is Brownstone Property; and then one of the most popular restaurants in the area, Monsoon Thai Fusion.

“Together, they generate a secure income. If someone wanted to live in Battery Point, this could be attractive.

“The commercial opportunities might attract a different purchaser to a typical residential listing, but it is a chance to make the best of both worlds.

“The key to Battery Point is, they aren’t making any more of it. It is constrained. Opportunities for residential and commercial property are few.

“Commercial properties in and around Hampden Rd come along very rarely. There are two pubs and a handful of shops and cafes — that’s it.

“In recent years, Battery Point village has become increasingly popular, it gets quite busy of an evening now.”

Mr Yannarakis said the restaurant has a new five-year lease while the space where the agency is has always been occupied.

“The cottage could be used for short stay or as a longer-term rental,” he said.

The house at No.44-46 is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom residence, with ground floor entry into a free-flowing sun-drenched kitchen, living and dining area that opens to two separate walled courtyards.

The entertainer’s kitchen boasts European appliances and stone benchtops.

Nearby is a tiled bathroom, laundry and a storeroom/cellar.

The upper level houses three bedrooms, one with a palatial ensuite, and gorgeous views over the rooftops toward the River Derwent and St Georges church tower.

Monsoon has been updated, including a new kitchen and refrigeration-storage area.

It is one of a few eateries in Battery Point to benefit from an outdoor dining area, at the front and rear of the property.

Coopers Cottage offers a formal dining room, formal lounge, separate kitchen and a spacious bedroom overlooking the sights and sounds of Hampden Rd.

Mr Yannarakis said this property comes fully furnished and could readily be leased for $600 per week if the next owner wished to offer a long-term lease.

Expressions of interest for No.44-46 Hampden Road, Battery Point will close at 4pm, June 8.