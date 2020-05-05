QLD suburb’s ‘vertical school’ aims for 2024 opening

The Springfield International School will be vertical in design; concept prepared by Conrad Gargett.

The first vertical school in Greater Springfield offering an international education program could be open by 2024, providing a “town and gown experience” for students.

The Springfield International School will be vertical in design, as will all schools built in the area in future, according to Meera Honan, the director of Springfield City Group Education and Health Services.

“We will adopt a high-rise design more akin to a CBD-style development,” Honan told The Courier-Mail.

She says the school’s fee structure will depend largely on the consortia pulled together and the business case developed between project partners.

“It will operate under a private, selective-entry model catering for up to 1500 full fee-paying students comprising a mix of domestic and international senior students (Years 7-12),” Honan says.

“Delivering the International Baccalaureate program, it will cater to a global and diverse learning community, providing integrated pathways into higher education within Australia and abroad.”