QLD house and business listed with unique salt cave

A Queensland property that comes with its very own salt cave has hit the market – believed to be one of only six such rooms in the state.

Located at Jimboomba, the property is listed for sale for offers over $1.3 million, with that price including the business, Salt & Soul.

The business includes the Salt Cave, a store called Soaps N Stuff, a coffee shop and a range of psychic services and massage rooms.

The Salt Cave is just that – a room designed with salt affixed to the walls and covering the floor.

“Our halo generator grinds salt into fine particles which are sent into the cave and absorbed through your skin and lungs,” a blurb on the business website says.

“Salt Therapy is known to have positive benefits to physical ailments including asthma and eczema along with the reduction of stress and anxiety to name a few.”

A 45-minute session costs $25, with the current owners starting the business over seven years ago, according to the listing by Ray White Marsden agent Brooke Colledge.

Set on three acres, the property also includes a three bedroom house with a master bedroom and granny flat, wraparound verandas, a large outdoor entertaining area overlooking the dam and fire pit , a renovated kitchen and a resort-style pool and spa.

There is also a 3-bay barn shed that has been converted into a workshop, a triple carport, vegetable garden and greenhouse, four water tanks and a range of fruit trees.

Ms Colledge said there had been some good interest from potential local buyers, as well as interstate parties.

“It is a bit different selling a property with a business attached but Salt & Soul has been around for seven years and it has huge potential to grow even further,” Ms Colledge said.

“She (the current owner) feels very strongly about keeping the services going for the local community and her regular clients so it will hopefully go to someone in health and fitness or wellbeing.

“It has so much potential that I think the right buyer will be able to add onto the existing business.”